Adamari López has her own doll, but the public says they are nothing alike

Adamari López has her own Barbie-style doll, and this was shown by ‘Hoy Día’, Telemundo’s morning show. On her Instagram account, the show shared part of the creative process of the woman who was inspired by the Puerto Rican to make her a doll.

The look of Adamari López that the doll used was the one that the driver wore when she attended Miss Universe 2021 as a jury, in Eliat, Israel.

A black dress fitted to the body, with a neckline that marked her breasts and an opening on the left side that allowed her legs to show off, was the outfit chosen on that occasion to be in the most important beauty pageant in the world. The doll, now, also wears that outfit.

On social networks, the comments were not long in coming. Instagram users say that this doll does not look like the Puerto Rican driver. “This look that @adamarilopez wore last year in one of her activities at #MissUniverso inspired artist Shirly Cabrera to create a version of the presenter in the form of a Barbie doll. “I have always admired her and she is truly an inspiring character,” said the artist, “was the text that she put on the program to accompany the publication.

These are some of the messages that they have left in the publication about it that ‘Hoy Día’ did: “The doll and Adamari have the same resemblance that Brad Pitt and I have,” “Well, he must have been more inspired because he really doesn’t look like it at all,” “I love Adamari but I’m sorry I can’t find the resemblance anywhere”, “No well, Adamari is beautiful but that doll does not look like the Puerto Rican” and “Didn’t see the resemblance but OK” are some of those most prominent comments emphasizing the resemblance between the doll and the Puerto Rican.

The post has so far garnered over 10,730 likes and over 354 comments.

Keep reading: Is Toni Cosa still in love with Adamari López? The Spaniard does not stop talking about her in La Casa de los Famosos

Adamari López, 51, wears a crop top and tight skirt in Hoy Día. Telemundo

Toni Costa says that Adamari López does not have stretch marks and reveals that the secret of her beauty is in cream baths