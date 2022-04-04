Adamari López hits networks with a low-cut brown dress | PHOTO

Among the many artists who have given port richone who has put his pride high has been without a doubt Adamari Lopez. In this case, the actress has played magnificent roles in soap operas and is currently driving a job that she also does excellently.

The ex-partner of Luis Fonsi he has also drawn attention for his health problems; He worried all his fans and followers when he reported that he had breast cancer, a disease that he was able to overcome after a constant fight and desire to live.

As if that were not enough, she was also talked about wonders when she began to work on her physique and lost a few extra pounds that she had. However, her result is noticeable by miles, because all the outfits that she models on television look great on her and as her guarantee, she has the likes and comments of thousands of her fans on social networks.

Adamari López boasts a heart attack outfit

The native of Humacao once again consented to the pupil of her followers through her stories on Instagram, as she decided to wear a brown dress that stands out for having transparencies, so she showed a little of her slender figure.

In this case, the garment was combined with dark shoes and golden jewelry, to extol its fiery brown color. She, as always, drew a smile for the camera. Without having to write a word, she implied that she is a woman who struggles to be happy and to be better every day.

(Photo: Instagram @adamarilopez)

The latter can be understood after he shared a video where he runs out in a large garden, with a huge smile and looking at the sky as a symbol of gratitude for everything he has. “How many do her eyes shine?” she wrote.

KEEP READING:

María León raises the temperature with daring dance in full concert

Nailea Norvid is captured again selling at a CDMX flea market | PHOTOS

Ludwika Paleta appears in a towel and shows off an iconic white jumpsuit | VIDEO