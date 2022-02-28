Adamari López: “I’m not waiting for anyone, but I’m not closed to anything either”

Loiza – To the rhythm of the cadenced bomb began the work day of the presenter Adamari López in Puerto Rico, where she will remain until Wednesday as part of a series of broadcasts of the program “Hoy día”, of the NBC-Telemundo network, from different points tourist destinations on the Island, mainly from the capital city.

The agenda began on Sunday immediately after arriving at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport around noon. From there he moved to Loíza to meet Miss Universe Puerto Rico, Michelle Marie Colón, the folklorist Sheila Osorio and the bomba and plena group Los Negritos de la L.

“I really enjoyed it,” the artist reacted. “I had the opportunity to share with the beautiful people here, to teach them to dance and to continue extolling our Puerto Rican culture,” he added shortly after the brief bomba workshop, which will be part of the audiovisual material that will be included in the live broadcasts. Starting this Monday at Paseo de la Princesa, Tuesday at Ventana al Mar and Wednesday at Distrito TMobile. The broadcasts will be between 7:30 and 10:00 in the morning, and some of this can be seen through Telemundo’s version of “Today Puerto Rico.”

“What better way than to come to my land so that they continue to get to know our people internationally; highlight, for example, the guests that we are going to have, that Gilberto Santa Rosa will be there, a plus size influencer, representative of the Tourism Company, all the things that can continue to attract people to our land so that we continue to give ourselves know how we treat people, our dances, our folklore, our gastronomy and our artists”, he added.

Adamari rocked her new figure with the typical pump skirt reflecting the joy caused by the “beautiful moment” that she lives at 50 years of age and that, according to what she said, is the product of a combination of factors that range from the spiritual to the physical.

Miss Puerto Rico Universe, Michelle Marie Colón, the folklorist Sheila Osorio and the group Los Negritos de la L accompanied the presentation of the recording. ( Ramon “Tonito” Zayas )

“I think that everything that has happened to me in recent times has been of surprise and well-being. I think everything that has happened in the last year has been for the better.. Sometimes one does not understand what the purposes are. It has happened to me at other times too, that life has surprised me with things that one does not expect, but in the end one always sees that it is for the better”, she said, also grateful to be able to continue working in the career she chose and enjoying herself, now with greater complicity, to his daughter Alaïa.

Her emotional stability, a little less than a year after the separation from her daughter’s father, the dancer and choreographer Toni Costa, she attributes to her faith in God, her family and her intimate group of friends.

“I want to be happy, I want to continue enjoying my work, I want to continue focusing on being an example of how capable we women are of achieving what we want if we set our minds to it, if we respect ourselves, with what we think, the decisions we we take, so I want to continue being close to people, but valuing myself and giving me the place that corresponds to me and that can not be given to me by anyone other than me”he claimed.

With that, he does not mean that he is ruling out rebuilding his life with a new love. “It means that I am calm, I am not waiting for anyone, but I am not closed to anything either”.

“I feel like the one that many people knew before”

Losing weight with a transformation in her nutrition and physical care that began two years ago with the WW (Weight Watchers) plan and professional training with Jocelyn Trochez, respectively, also renewed her self-esteem. “Oh, I love it!”, she exclaimed at the image that she now sees through the mirror.

“I feel like the one that many people knew before, in physical terms, but perhaps with a different maturity, enjoying this stage much more, enjoying myself that I was able to lose weight and I feel good, I’m happy”, he pointed out. Leaving soft drinks or soft drinks was the most difficult, because she confessed that she drank up to six a day.

The new stage that she experiences in motherhood, now that she lives alone with her daughter Alaïa, is allowing them to strengthen the love relationship between them. ”Perhaps we now have a more intimate moment between her and me, because many times we are in activities together, although dad is still there, he is attentive and is also present, we have a bonding she and I, and that leads us to create special moments, different games, moments of studying in which sometimes I feel that I am not the best teacher, but I do want her to know that I am there, that nothing happens if I make a mistake, or she is wrong, and I think there is a greater complicity and respect and love for one and the other that has come in handy”.

This Friday he will celebrate his daughter’s seventh birthday from the Nickelodeon Resort in the Riviera Maya.

Folklorist Sheila Osorio led the presenter through the basic steps of the Puerto Rican bomba. ( Ramon “Tonito” Zayas )

“I’ve been thinking about making reels with those memes”

Adamari, being an active figure on social media, is no stranger to the battalion of people who follow her or criticize her for her constant presence on digital media platforms.

I’ve seen so many memes I’ve been thinking about making reels with those memesbecause it is curious”, he commented laughing. “I appreciate both the signs of affection and I can also understand those who are tired of seeing me, it is normal, but there is nothing I can do. I am not going to stop living or posting the things that I like as each one puts on their social networks with their children, with their family. This is my life. I decided to be a public figure, I’ve been in this for many years and the moments I don’t want to share, I don’t share them and those I want, I put them, whoever likes it, fine, and whoever doesn’t, I can’t do more. Not seeing me is enough.”