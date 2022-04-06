Adamari López is asked to return to acting after showing her great talent in a recent video

Adamari López showed off her great talent in a recent video for which her followers ask her to return to acting. The Puerto Rican remembered her time as an actress and her fans already want her back in soap operas.

During her recent trip to Puerto Rico, Adamari López revealed in one of the live broadcasts for “Today” that I would be returning very soon to the small screen as an actress. Even at her meeting with a group of actresses from the first Women’s Theater Festival, she joked that her participation in her live show was her auditioning to join the group.

Previously, the hosts of “Gossip No Like” commented that Adamari López would leave “Hoy día” to appear in soap operas. The actress who participated in major projects such as “Friends and rivals”, “Under the reins of love” and “Wild cat” would be back acting as a villain.

Adamari López shows off her acting talent in a recent video

Through her official Instagram account Adamari López shared a video in which she appears making different faces. With a famous audio from social networks, The actress showed that she still has a great talent, so her followers ask to see her make a new character,

“All those faces remind me of your soap operas, especially the flirtatious face. Come back!”, “You overdid it. You have to go back to acting, excellent actress”, “How I would like to see you act again”, were the comments that stood out in the publication that reached thousands of likes.

See here the video of Adamari López