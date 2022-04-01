Adamari López “is in love”, they reveal that she is in a relationship and leaves Toni Costa behind

Much has been said about the sentimental life of Adamari Lopez from separation with Toni Costawith whom he was for 10 years.

For a few months he has been related to various celebrities like Adrián di Monte, Cristian de la Fuente and even his partner from “todayNacho Lozano.

It was even said that he was dating a “mysterious man” with whom he was seen at a party and from that moment a series of rumors began.

More than a year after her separation from the father of Alaiait seems that the Puerto Rican now yes He has decided to give himself one more chance in love.

According to the drivers of “Gossip No Like“, Javier Ceriani and Elista Beristain, assure that the driver She is very happy for her new partner.

The aforementioned drivers indicated that Adamari, in addition to being in loveis full and has found the happiness in this new stage of his life.

“If Toni already has her bichota, Adamari López already has her bichote. Ladies and Gentlemen, she is very happy She is in love and is seeing if she will quit Telemundo because she can’t take it anymore, “said the Argentine.

While Beristain applauded that the actress is giving herself another chance sentimentally, because for her the Spanish dancer looked for a replacement very quickly after their separation.

“But it’s good that she’s in love. Toni was quick and sought consolation, it’s good that she also already has her match, “said the host.

A few days ago, Ada spoke about her sentimental situation after being questioned about the relationship between her ex Toni and Evelyn Beltrán and stressed that her daughter Alaïa is the most important thing for her.

“I’m not looking for anything, but maybe I can tell you that right now I’m not [lista] and I walk out the door and I meet someone who makes me feel something that I was not expecting and from one minute to another everything changes, “he assured.

