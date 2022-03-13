Adamari López is willing to find love on a dating app

James 26 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 38 Views

Written in CELEBRITIES the

Adamari Lopez and Toni Costa They were surprised to announce their separation after more than 10 years together during 2021, after the Spanish dancer gave himself a new opportunity in love with the influencer Evelyn Beltránthe Puerto Rican driver does not rule out having a new relationship.

Recently, Adamari Lopez was the guest of the program “The Hot Table” in which she was questioned about her ex-partner and her new romance but also about her own sentimental life.

During the program he confessed that there is currently a person who occupies his heart: His daughter Alaiaas he mentioned: “I have the greatest love I can have that is the love of my daughter. At the moment that is the greatest love I have.”

Adamari López is willing to download dating app.

Adamari López does not rule out downloading a dating app to find love

On giving herself a new chance at love, the host of “The Hot Table” suggested to Adamari Lopezdownload a dating app to which Myrka Dellanos and Giselle Blondet they had also appealed.

Before the suggestion, the Puerto Rican, reacted with a: “Well it could be”later noting, “I don’t know if I would or not, but at this point in my life you should not close yourself to anything that brings positive things. If I don’t like it afterwards, she backed me out,” as she stated that she is open to love.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Yailin La Más Viral: this is the inside of the house where she lived before meeting Anuel AA

This week the singer Anuel AA The 29-year-old decided to open the doors of his …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved