Adamari López is willing to find love on a dating app

Adamari Lopez and Toni Costa They were surprised to announce their separation after more than 10 years together during 2021, after the Spanish dancer gave himself a new opportunity in love with the influencer Evelyn Beltránthe Puerto Rican driver does not rule out having a new relationship.

Recently, Adamari Lopez was the guest of the program “The Hot Table” in which she was questioned about her ex-partner and her new romance but also about her own sentimental life.

During the program he confessed that there is currently a person who occupies his heart: His daughter Alaiaas he mentioned: “I have the greatest love I can have that is the love of my daughter. At the moment that is the greatest love I have.”

Adamari López is willing to download dating app.

Adamari López does not rule out downloading a dating app to find love

On giving herself a new chance at love, the host of “The Hot Table” suggested to Adamari Lopezdownload a dating app to which Myrka Dellanos and Giselle Blondet they had also appealed.

Before the suggestion, the Puerto Rican, reacted with a: “Well it could be”later noting, “I don’t know if I would or not, but at this point in my life you should not close yourself to anything that brings positive things. If I don’t like it afterwards, she backed me out,” as she stated that she is open to love.