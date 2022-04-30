Adamari López: is your ex Toni Costa a millionaire? This is what his fortune amounts to

The difference in age, fame and fortune, made that from the beginning, the relationship between Adamari Lopez and Toni Costa was publicly criticized, since her fans claimed that it was pure interest.

This did not prevent the couple from creating a real family alongside their daughter Alaïa, who arrived four years after her marriage was made official. romance In 2011, when they participated in a dance reality show.

However, despite spending 11 years together, the couple decided to end their relationship in May 2021, despite the fact that they were seen to be very much in love through their respective social networks.

What is a fact is that the end of their romance was involved in a series of rumors about the causes of the separation, since, to date, neither of them has said the real reasons.

And it is that on one side is the incredible physical transformation of the presenter, who has lost more than 15 kilos of weight, for which she sports a heart attack figure at 50 years of age.

The actress is in one of her best stages. Photo: IG / adamarilopez

But it was also speculated that the economic and professional differences began to have a great weight in the relationship, since it was said that she was tired of maintaining it.

Within the web, the term was also mentioned, “professional jealousy” since the also actress began to have more importance within the Telemundo network.

However, the two have decided to keep the reasons to themselves, as they continue to have a cordial relationship for the sake of their seven-year-old daughter, but this is the heritage that she will inherit from her father’s side.

The dancer has amassed a juicy fortune. Photo: IG / toni

How much is Toni Costa’s fortune?

Although for a long time, the host’s fans have pointed out to her ex to support herself and to live at the expense of her money, the comfortable life they have in Miami, It has been the product of his personal work.

The 38-year-old Spaniard has worked as a professional dancer and choreographer, not to mention that he also has a facet as an entrepreneur.

And it is that the ex of the “golden scampi”, It has its own line of accessories, such as hats with its personal logo, in addition to the fact that it is soon to launch its exclusive sunglasses.

Through social networks, Coast He has not stopped showing off his life full of luxury in Miami, so everyone wonders how much fortune he will leave his daughter in the future.

The dancer has a very good inheritance destined for his daughter. Photo: IG / toni

According to famous birthday portal, her Toni Costa net worth is $1.5 million, not to mention her earnings from the world of modeling and various TV projects.

GBR.