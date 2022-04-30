Adamari López loves herself more than ever and shows off her curves without complexes in a swimsuit | Special: Instagram

The Puerto Rican presenter, Adamari López, has shown that she loves herself more than ever and does not hesitate to show off her curves in a swimsuit through her social networks proud of the physical transformation she has experienced during the last year.

After overcoming tough tests that she has had to face, the charismatic 50-year-old driver, He is in one of the best stages of his life. and he reflects it in each of the publications he shares in which he appears radiating self-love and fullness.

He recently published a series of images captured during his last trip to Cartagena de Indias, Colombia, in which he appears posing in a swimsuit from a paradisiacal beach showing her body without complexes after her remarkable weight loss.

“I took years off myself, I gave myself energy, I gave myself positivism, I like myself again, I feel good in my body regardless of whether my belly looks saggy here, if my neck looks wrinkled here. I like myself I accept myself, I love myself,” he said in an interview.

Adamari López is one of the most acclaimed hosts in the entertainment industry and since the premiere of the successful program “Hoy Día” has captivated the Latin audience with her indisputable talent, her charismatic personality and her incomparable beauty.

Since her foray into the popular morning show of the Hispanic television network Telemundo, the ex-wife of the singer, Luis Fonsi, has squandered her exquisite style wearing praised outfits of renowned fashion designers and exclusive brands.

The artist originally from Humacao, Puerto Rico, was one of the most admired presenters during the seventh edition of the Latin American Music Awards and grabbed the spotlight in a revealing pastel pink translucent dress by designer Paola Estefania.

According to a study recently carried out by the influencer marketing agency Social Publi, Adamari López, She is the most influential Hispanic television presenter on social media and has more than 18 million followers on its official accounts.

Toni Costa’s ex-partner is one of the most sought-after Latin celebrities in the entertainment industry and throughout his successful artistic career he has starred in iconic covers of prestigious magazines and successful advertising campaigns for renowned brands.

If you want to see Adamari López in a swimsuit, CLICK HERE…