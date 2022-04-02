Adamari López made it clear that she will always be Toni Costa’s family in a publication dedicated to Alaïa

Through your social networks Adamari López shared with the world the moving message he dedicated to Alaïa before his first father-daughter dance. The actress of “Amigas y rivales” was very moved by the special moment that her daughter lived next to Toni Costa.

Previously, the Spanish dancer had announced to his followers that he would have a very special date on April 1 with the “woman of his life.” While it was speculated that Toni Costa was talking about Evelyn Beltranhis new sentimental partner, turned out to be Alaïa.

The appointment was a very common tradition in the United States, country where they reside, in which the first dance of father and daughter is celebrated. Through his official Instagram account, Toni Costa documented most of the event and was most sentimental.

Adamari López, proud of Alaïa Costa, dedicates a moving message to her little girl

The actress and presenter was not far behind and also wanted to show her excitement at Alaïa’s first dance with Tony Costa. With a story published on her Instagram profile, Adamari López shared a photograph in which she appears with the seven-year-old girl before leaving to debut on the dance floor.

instagram stories

“Love you, Alaia. Thank you for bringing so much joy into my life. I hope to accompany you on every adventure, celebrate every achievement and hug you in your most difficult moments. What an illusion this first father-daughter dance with your dad Toni Costa. Enjoy it a lot and to continue creating memories as the family we will always be”, wrote Adamari López.