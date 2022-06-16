Adamari López poses in a tiny outfit in front of the sea and looks spectacular

Adamari Lopez who recently turned 51 years old, shared on her social networks a series of photos in which she revealed her shapely figure, in which he has put all his effort and dedication for a couple of years.

The photo shoot was done for the most recent issue of Imagen Miami magazine. Through her social networks, the famous Telemundo host shared some of the postcards that were taken at the seashore.

“Which of these do we use as a cover photo? They help me choose. Thank you @imagenmiami for these amazing photos,” she wrote.

Adamari López for Image Miami

Photo: Instagram @adamarilopez

in one of the pictures Adamari Lopez She wears a tiny black and white bikini, black sandals, gold accessories and a black hat. In another she appears in a completely white bathing suit, pretending that she is leaving a yacht.

Adamari López showed off her shapely figure

Photo: Instagram @adamarilopez

At the moment, the publication registers more than 150 thousand reactions and dozens of comments in which her followers praise her beauty and the results she obtained by changing her lifestyle for a healthier one.

Let us remember that for more than a year, lhe charismatic TV host focused on building a better version of herself. Discipline and perseverance have been the key in his life to achieve the change he had sought. Now that she has lost weight she feels more energetic and happy to be able to share many physical activities with his little daughter, Alaia.

“Now it’s not just what I eat but staying at this weight that I like. And if I go back to my old habits, I’m going to gain weight again.. This is something that will continue for the rest of my life so that I can continue to do well and be an example for my daughter.“, declared in an interview for People in Spanish.