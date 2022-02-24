Adamari López presumes her relationship with Ricky Martin

The Puerto Rican Adamari Lopez has shown that she is a first-class actress and television presenter. So much so that its popularity grows daily in various parts of the continent. In addition, the beautiful Latina confirmed her great talent for acting after participating in several soap operas. On Mexico is known thanks to “Friends and rivals” of the year 2001.

At the end of 2021, the beautiful Puerto Rican was working as a judge on the reality show “That’s how you dance” that was emitted by the signal Telemundo. There, the popular Latina provides various returns to the participants that are of great help to them. Adamari She was one of the protagonists of the debut of the aforementioned contest after bursting into tears when she saw the Colombian dance Gregorio Pernia and his daughter Moon.

Recently, Adamari Lopez went on a trip with his daughter Alaia Costa to Cartagena, Colombia. He portrayed this with videos and photos on his official account. Instagram. There you can see how pretty her little girl looks as she becomes more familiar with the cameras every day. They also showed the beautiful places she visited during her stay in the Colombian city.

On this occasion, the talented Puerto Rican presenter made a publication that went viral in the social media and on various entertainment news portals. It is that a few hours ago she shared a video where she can be seen talking to her friend and singer Ricky Martin. To the surprise of many, it is actually a network filter that simulates a conversation with the singer of the song “Maria”.

“I love ‘talking’ to Ricky! Do you want me to tell him something?” was the message he wrote next to the video shared by the ex of Luis Fonsi. Undoubtedly this was shared by thousands of his followers and by himself Ricky Martin in your statements of your official account of Instagram. With this content, Adamari Lopez He showed off the great friendship he has with the Puerto Rican singer.