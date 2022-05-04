Adamari López publishes a video and they say it is a message for Evelyn Beltrán, Toni Costa’s girlfriend

Adamari López has published a new video in reel format on her Instagram account, social network in which he has more than 7.5 million followers. With a pre-recorded audio, and her imitating one of the voices, the Puerto Rican presenter has received more than 2,900 comments.

The audio of the video says: “Hey, Isabel, how do you tell a woman who has taken another’s husband?” “Thank you, thank you very much,” replies the voice that Adamari López imitates.

In this video, the Puerto Rican wears a pretty pink dress and carries some pretty yellow flowers that she puts on a table. “Being grateful is wonderful,” he wrote to accompany the video.

The reactions to this video were immediate. In the comments they said that this message was dedicated to Evelyn Beltrán, Toni Costa’s girlfriend, López’s ex and father of his daughter Alaïa. “For Evelin,” they commented.

Also, these are some of the other comments left for López in this video:

“At the moment it is frustrating, then it is a unique thanks, I say this from my own experience”, “Tell me it hurts without saying it hurts”, “Juu, she knows why she says it… only she lived what she also lived… she looks serene and that is due to something, only she knows what she lived”, “This is how gratitude brings abundance and happiness”, “Yeah, he may be a daddy’s beauty but uh-huh.”

A few days ago Evelyn Beltrán was called “destroys homes” and The Mexican defended herself by commenting on the date she met Toni Costa, which was months after the relationship between him and Adamari López ended.

“How people continue with their nonsense. Get over it already! I was not the other. Once again I met Toni in August 2021, he broke up in April 2021. What is not understood about that?” Beltrán said.

Now, the couple made up of Beltrán and Costa will have to face a challenge beyond criticism on social networks: distance. Toni Costa will enter La Casa de los Famosos 2 and must separate from his girlfriend for as long as he remains in the Telemundo reality show.

“Thank you my love for so much, thank you from the bottom of my heart, I will miss each of the things we have, each feeling and each emotion that you cause me, I will keep you and all the people I love in mind at all times,” he said. Coast to Beltrán in part of the message he posted on his Instagram after the announcement of his participation in the program became official.

Keep reading: Adamari López turns on Instagram showing off her legs and overflowing her sensuality in a golden outfit

Adamari López is 50 years old, but she appears in this nude bikini and looks 20

Evelyn Beltrán, Toni Costa’s girlfriend, shows off her great body in a bikini in front of the pool