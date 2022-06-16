Adamari López puts on a wedding dress and makes a clarification

Adamari Lopez puts on a wedding dress and makes a clarification very important: that we will only see her like this because she is promoting a movienot in his personal life, in which he only used it once, and with Luis Fonsi.

This Tuesday, Gloria Estefan, Adrian Arjona, Diego Boneta, Isabela Merced and Andy García visited ‘Hoy Día’ promoting the film ‘Father Of The Bride’Already Adamari Lopeztaking advantage of the great body that she is showing off and that she is single, they dressed her as a bride.

Seeing her enter the arm of Any García surely impressed many, moved others, led them to remember that day she married Fonsiand provoked the joke of the inevitable humor of his partner Quique Usales, who told him.

“I didn’t think I was going to see Adamari dressed as a bride again“, Told him. To which López quickly replied: “Just because we’re here to promote ‘Father Of The Bride’, otherwise you won’t see me“.

Adamari married only once in his lifeand only once, at least not in fiction, did she wear a wedding dress. That was on June 3, 2006 when she married Luis Fonsi in Puerto Rico through the church.but 4 years later came the sadness of the divorce and everything that both have already told over these years, including the most difficult chapters in the first book of the presenter of ‘Hoy Día’, ‘Living’.

SEE HERE SOME OF THE PICTURES OF ADAMARI’S ONLY WEDDING:

DON’T MISS THESE OTHER STORIES:

•Adamari López survived cancer and the infidel of Luis Fonsi

•Adamari López assures that she has experience in discovering infidels

•Adamari López makes a video to explain why she feels bad