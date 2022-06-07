Adamari López puts on an impressive orange outfit and comments rain down on her: “She looks like a porcelain doll”

Adamari López has surprised thousands of her Instagram followers with the outfit she wore to attend a gala in Puerto Rico, in which she received recognition from San Juan Moda. The Puerto Rican presenter and actress wore an orange dress, whose skirt was quite wide and voluminous due to the tulle and the part that covered her breasts left one of her shoulders uncovered while showing part of her waist.

“A magical night, full of a lot of happiness, grateful for the recognition of @sanjuanmodapr and happy to share with so many beautiful and talented people in my land! Thanks to everyone who made this night possible, to my family for being with me at all times and to you for every congratulations and nice little messages you sent me. My dear @gustavo_arango, thank you for always being part of my team and transforming me into different versions of myself with wonderful designs,” López wrote alongside the images.

Alaia, her 7-year-old daughter, accompanied her on this special night and the little girl wore a pretty pink dress with a big bow in her hair.

These are some of the comments that have been left to Adamari López due to her outfit and styling: “Whoever saw him and is combing his hair won a 1000”, “How beautiful a porcelain doll looks”, “A Diva how beautiful”, “This spectacular set of lights looks divine on you”, “I love how well you choose what to look like. Obviously everything should look good on you, you are very pretty” and “You look beautiful. Love the dress ”are some of the messages left for the presenter in this publication that she has already exceeded 69,000 likes and that she is about to reach a thousand comments.

Recently, Adamari López has shown her skills as a model after wearing different outfits in photo sessions. A few days ago she published some images wearing a sensual and elegant black dress with long boots of the same tone above the knees.

