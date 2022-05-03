Adamari López raises the temperature in a gold mini dress that highlights her curves

Adamari López often shares details of her private life with her fans. The charismatic driver showed how the interior of her house was, more precisely her new bedroom after the arrangements she made.

Through her Instagram stories, Adamari She showed off how well her room turned out with minimalist touches that she herself helped design. White furniture and laminate flooring are some of the details that can be seen in the aforementioned multimedia content.

A few hours ago, Adamari Lopez confirmed again all its beauty in social networks. The artist from Humacao, Puerto Rico published two photos on her official Instagram account that drew all the attention of her millions of fans from all over the world. The Latina wore a gold mini dress that highlighted her curves. Additionally, she accessorized her look with boots, a feathered coat, large earrings, her hair pulled back, and delicate make-up.

“Ready to continue making firm decisions in my life! Thank you @gustavo_arango for understanding every inch of my skin and accompanying me in every big step I take! #Loving this session” was the simple and cheerful text that Toni Costa’s ex-wife chose as a photo caption for her aforementioned post on the camera network.

This aforementioned publication Lopez garnered thousands of likes on Instagram, easily surpassing the barrier of 17 thousand hearts in just hours. In addition to receiving a cataract of praise in her comments. “Bella may God bless you always”, “God continue to bless your life, beautiful woman, may you reach and enjoy all your goals, successes full of love, the best is coming for you” and “Amada Ada, how wonderful to be by your side in moments forceful in our lives, thank you for walking by my side, you are a chameleon and that is why you are my “Fashion Icon” the best is yet to come, it is only the beginning!!! I love you” were some of the most outstanding messages that the famous Puerto Rican received in her post.