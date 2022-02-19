Adamari López raises the temperature with a flirty dance in shorts and a navel

Adamari Lopez shared again a friday dancing video and caused an impact on social networks by showing his best steps and showing off with a look of shorts and navel With which the temperature rose on Instagram for showing off her most sensual steps.

The beautiful actress gained fame in Mexico with telenovelas such as “Amigas y Rivales” and for her long-term relationship with singer Luis Fonsi. In recent months, she has been more confident with her figure, because let’s remember that she achieved her goal of losing several kilos, which she reveals with the outfits that she shows off and the videos with which she earns thousands of ” likes”.

The 50-year-old native of Puerto Rico, and current host of Telemundo’s “Hoy Día” morning show, is very active on social networks and gains more fans every day for her talent, charisma and beauty, managing to add 7.1 million followers, so only on Instagram.

Adamari López raises the temperature with flirty dance

It was this Friday when Adamari shared on his official Instagram account video in which he shows off his best dance steps and a flirty look of shorts and mini top in purple toneimages in which she is seen accompanied by the actress and dancer, also Puerto Rican, Yaritza Medina.

This is how Adamari looks with Yaritza. Photo: Special

“#sorrynotsorry We really enjoyed this @tinistoessel trend! @yaritzamdina . . . #friday #tgif #dance #fun #reels #instagram #trending,” wrote the actress and host to accompany the images that have won thousands of “me like” and hundreds of comments.

And it seems that the beautiful Puerto Rican will return to this friday dancing videos A whole tradition, since this is the third clip that he publishes to start the weekend, together with his countrywoman and letting his fans see that he knows how to have fun and move his hips.

In the images, which have already received more than 800 comments and 58 thousand “likes”, we see Adamari López wearing an outfit of black shorts and a purple navel, a look that matches that of Yaritza Medina, who wears the same clothes in shades similar with military-type boots.

