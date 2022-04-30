Adamari López raises the temperature with a tight swimsuit

The charismatic Adamari López continues to triumph on social networks and on television with all her energy and beauty. Her looks on the morning show “Hoy Día” are a classic. Meanwhile the new couple Tony Costaex-husband of the driver, responded to the constant accusations that he broke the home of Costa and López.

“Did you live there to find out what happened?” Evelyn replied on social networks to a follower who accused her of breaking homes. “People continue with their nonsense! Get over it already! I was not the other. Once again I met Tony in August 2021, he separated in April 2021. What is not understood about that?” Beltrán expanded.

In the last hours, Adamari Lopez He once again demonstrated all his beauty on virtual platforms. The artist from Humacao, Puerto Rico shared this past Thursday a summery retro video that unleashed all the sighs among her millions of fans. The Latina wore a tight white swimsuit among several garments. In addition, she complemented her look with her great smile and freshness that characterizes her.

Source: Instagram Adamari López

“This is a #TBT! My body in #Miami and my mind here! Do you like the beach as much as I do? It was the simple and cheerful text that Toni Costa’s ex-wife chose as a photo caption for her aforementioned post on the little camera network. The aforementioned multimedia content meets the slogan of one of the most popular hashtags on the Internet, we are referring to TBT Thursdays.

This aforementioned publication Lopez garnered thousands of likes on Instagram, easily surpassing the barrier of 68 thousand hearts in just hours. In addition to receiving a cataract of praise in her comments. “I ask GOD to help you overcome your problems and move forward in peace and blessing”, “Very pretty, I think you are in the best moment on a personal and professional level, go ahead, go back or gain momentum.” and “Natural beauty as God sent her, not like others except for operated lips” were some of the most outstanding messages that the famous Puerto Rican received in her post.