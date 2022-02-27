Adamari López returns to her native Puerto Rico after confirming Toni Costa’s new romance

Adamari Lopez has become one of the most beloved personalities on Hispanic televisionwith his charisma and talent has conquered the public of the morning show “Hoy Día”.

However, this week he shared the news that he would leave the beautiful city of Miami to return to his native Puerto Rico, a news that was not well received by some of his followersarguing that his decision had been made hours after his former partner Toni Costa confirmed that he had a relationship with Evelyn Beltrán, aka “La Bichota”.

Fortunately and for the peace of mind of the fans of the beautiful green-eyed girl, Adamari López’s decision has nothing to do with her former partner, because he will travel to visit the Caribbean island for work reasons, since this week he will record from there a special edition for the morning of Telemundo.

“My beautiful people, here I am dancing a little bomba and plena because I am going to Puerto Rico. I will be in the Paseo de la Princesa, in the Window of the Sea and in the T-Mobile District, I hope you will join me”, Said the host and actress in a reel shared from the official account of “Hoy Día”.

Adamari López happy with her trip to Puerto Rico

Photo: Instagram @hoydia

Adamari López will record a special edition of “Hoy Día” from Puerto Rico

This SundayAdamari López shared on her Instagram account the first videos upon her arrival in Puerto Rico. Accompanied by members of the program’s staff, the Puerto Rican said she was happy for this trip.

“Coming to my land, Puerto Rico. Here is our whole team. See you, we are waiting for you tomorrow at the Paseo de la Princesa to be able to broadcast from half past seven in the morning. We are waiting for you”he said with a beaming smile.