Adamari López reveals how much she weighed and the pounds she still has to lose

The Puerto Rican presenter, Adamari Lopez He surprised the world for almost a year with his remarkable new figure due to his weight loss.

Months after showing her great change, the also actress was honest about how her overweight completely limited her working life.

“I knew I was chubby, but I didn’t realize how fat I looked until now that I’m skinny and I see the photos,” said the Puerto Rican in an interview with “the mollusk”.

“When I already had Alaia It was that I felt like I couldn’t do the same things I did before, I had no energy, I felt tired all the time. What I wanted was to arrive and lie down to sleep or eat until I felt satisfied and I no longer had the mood for anything else, ”said the presenter of “Hoy Día” that transmits Telemundo.

“I didn’t say it but I didn’t feel good,” he revealed.

In his talk with the announcer, Adamari spoke about how having those extra books limited his job opportunities more.

“Sometimes one sees that they invite those who are skinnier to appear on stage, but not necessarily those who are overweight because aesthetically it may not look good. Unless you play chubby roles the opportunities are more limited no matter how talented you are. If you’re going to do a commercial, I don’t know, about hair, about creams, if you’re chubby you don’t have the same opportunity as when you’re skinny, that is, I saw myself limited in work things, not because nobody told me but you know, there is no the same opportunities,” he asserted.

How much do you currently weigh?

The also actress assures that she is happy with her current figure, however she wants to lose several more pounds.

“Now I am at 106 pounds, I would like to reach 100, but it is costing me those 6 pounds that I want to lose,” said López, who weighed 150 pounds.

Among the sacrifices he had to make to lose weight was cutting out soda altogether.

“I don’t want to take it because I don’t want to be where I was before. Life is not about doing what you want just because you want to, but about making sacrifices in order to achieve things in life. Life has many rewards, but it has many sacrifices and it is very easy to say ‘oh yes, he had surgery’, but not ‘oh yes, he sacrificed himself. Well, I sacrificed myself and left things that I like, ”she added.