Adamari López said that she would not return any engagement ring

While everyone talks and says what they think about the separation of Belinda and Christian Nodalthe very Adamari Lopez In their program, together with their companions, they raised the great dilemma of whether or not to return the engagement ring in case of separation.

Celebrities debate whether they would return the engagement ring

It all started when Adamari Lopez Together with their colleagues they began to talk about the topic of the moment and went after different celebrities to ask them directly if they believe that the engagement ring has to be returned or not.

For the most part, all were formally correct and declared that they regretted the separation of Belinda and Nodal. But, when responding to the initial statement, on the one hand José Eduardo Dérbez was hesitant, until he said that first it would be necessary to know what really happened.

Later, when they asked Maribel Guardia, very spontaneously, she said “let her do whatever she wants.” Her ring is hers. To the surprise of many, who also responded to this great suggestion of the Puerto Rican actress was the young Ángela Aguilar. She was in the midst of many people and while she was walking, she limited herself to saying that it made her “very funny” that people speak ill of women.

Upon returning to the floor, Adamari Lopez He took up the question. Meanwhile, one of the panelists confessed that yes, she had already returned a ring, Toni Costa’s ex, also gave her opinion.

Adamari López, would you not return any engagement ring?

At the same time they were reflecting on Ángela Aguilar, who despite being a friend of Nodalwas very considerate in supporting Belinda, Adamari Lopez he gave his own opinion and said that no one had asked him to return anything. He also jokingly added that he would not return any engagement rings.

It is worth remembering that the actress lived a nightmare during her marriage to Luis Fonsi and their separation was one of the most difficult moments of her life. However, without naming it, everything was left there and they immediately moved on to another topic.

Belinda, will she keep the ring that Nodal gave her?

According to Galilea Montijo, he advised her: “The rings do not return.” So far, no matter how Adamari Lopez has raised the issue and even she herself has given her point of view, nothing has been confirmed of what she will do Belinda.

However, the prestigious Angel City Jewelers has already commented on what would happen if Christian Nodal intended to return the expensive ring he had given his fiancée. We will have to wait to find out.