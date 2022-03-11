Adamari López says that her relationship with Toni Costa is not very good: “I don’t have 50 to put up with anyone’s shit”

Puerto Rico.

The Puerto Rican presenter Adamari López (50) took advantage of his recent stay in his native land to give a Interview with Jorge Pabonbetter known as The Mollusk of Puerto Rico. The today’s driver was the special guest of podcast from George Pabon. There they talked about everything, and even, Adamari admitted that he currently does not have the best relationship with Toni Costa (38), his ex-partner and father of his daughter his Alaïa. “I can think that I am a good person, that I am a good human being, that I am generous, that on many occasions I am kind, but I also have demands as a woman, as an artist, as a mother, as a sister. and sometimes, maybe, there are things that I don’t want to tolerate, I’m 50 years old, it’s a different life experience others, raised in another country in a different nucleus, a different culture than other people, well, maybe I’m not that easy, and sometimes yes, I’m a woman who as a woman fucks, and sometimes as a woman she can be submissive and cute, but what I don’t like I don’t like, and sometimes I can say it nicely, sometimes the third time I don’t ask nicely”, he was honest Adamari at the interview. READ: Together for your daughter! This is how Adamari López and Toni Costa celebrated Alaïa’s birthday “For better I am good, for worse I am not, if you do not give me any reason I will be very good, do not look for me, do not lie to me, do not want to take me for a fool because I am no longer cool. I stop being nice to be a person who does not tolerate certain things, and when you don’t tolerate them, the arguments, and when you stop talking because they don’t listen to you, then a fight happens because I can’t stand it. I don’t have 50 to put up with anyone’s shit.”he said in a serious tone Adamari.

the mollusk complimented her on the way they both try to put aside their differences for the sake of Alaia. “Toni and I have conflicts, normalbetween two adults who don’t always agree on things, but that’s not what we bring to the girl, and that’s not what we discussed in front of the girl, and that is not the example that we are going to give the girl”. “We can solve our big problems with reasoning and we can both make mistakes and screw up, with each other, not with her…. The girl is not responsible for our separation, nor of our mistakes, we must handle it with love, because we will continue to be a family, because we will fight for the well-being of the girl, both of us, our discussions, our mistakes, our misunderstandings, cannot have repercussions. “Repercussions like ‘Oh no, now you’re not going to see the girl’, ‘Oh no, now we’re not going to take a picture together’… We’re not going to take this away from our daughter”.