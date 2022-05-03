Adamari López shows even her tonsils with a gold mini dress and huge platforms | Special: Instagram

The Puerto Rican presenter, Adamari López squandered her unparalleled flirtatiousness and showed even tonsils during the recent photo shoot that she adorned modeling a gold mini dress by Cali fashion designer Gustavo Arango.

Flaunting her statuesque figure, Adamari López, wore a tiny gold dress with spaghetti straps and a draped neckline from the Fall Winter 2022 collection which she accessorized with maxi earrings, a necklace and bracelet from Reinhold Jewelers and huge platforms.

The charismatic driver of 50 years of age posed captivatingly for the lens of photographer Nolan Riverasporting a tight bun on her golden hair and metallic makeup that highlighted her smoky eyes, her tanned cheeks and her full nude lips.

Adamari Lopez is one of the most sought-after Latin celebrities in the entertainment industry and throughout his successful artistic career he has starred in iconic covers of prestigious magazines and successful advertising campaigns for renowned brands.

Toni Costa’s ex-partner She is one of the most acclaimed hosts on Hispanic television. and since the premiere of the successful program “Hoy Día” she has captivated the Latin audience with her indisputable talent, her charismatic personality and her incomparable beauty.

The artist originally from Humacao, Puerto Rico, has squandered his exquisite style since his foray into the popular morning show of the Hispanic television network Telemundowearing praised outfits from renowned fashion designers and exclusive brands.

The ex-wife of the singer, Luis Fonsi, was one of the most admired presenters during the seventh edition of the Latin American Music Awards and grabbed the spotlight in a revealing pastel pink translucent dress by designer Paola Estefania.

Adamari López has more than 18 million followers on her official accounts and according to a study recently carried out by the influencer marketing agency Social Publi She is the most influential Hispanic television presenter on social media.