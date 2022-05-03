Adamari López shows off her figure in a bikini to celebrate a special day with Alaïa

Adamari López is very proud of her effort to lose the extra pounds and return to showing off the figure she had before becoming a mother. Little by little we witnessed how the actress and presenter of Today He got in shape thanks to diets and exercises that he incorporated into his daily life with great determination. Now we can see the results, which Adamari boasts happily, as she did this weekend to commemorate Children’s Day with her seven-year-old daughter, Alaïa.

©@adamarilopez

Wearing a pink two-piece bikini, Adamari posed happily with Alaïa on one of her days in the sun. Mother and daughter enjoyed the calm on a yacht in the waters of Miami, the perfect place to spend unique moments together and create fun memories. Although it also serves as a stage for Adamari to share with the world how she looks two years after starting to work on her own body to lead a healthy life and set a good example for the girl.

“Today is the #Children’s Day in Colombia and in my beautiful and dear Mexico! From here I celebrate you all with my @alaia adored, doing what we like the most, enjoying time together! ”Wrote the Puerto Rican next to the photo in which she smiles at the camera hugging her daughter.

Adamari López, determined and without limits

Just a few days ago, the golden shorty showed us her physique with another postcard in a bikini and with the sea in the background. An TBT with which he expressed: “My body in #Miami and my mind here 🌊🌴! Do you like the beach as much as I do?