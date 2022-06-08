Adamari López shows off her figure in a metallic skirt and a tight body with feathers, but the public did not like it too much

Adamari López once again captivated her audience with an outfit that she showed through her Instagram account. The Puerto Rican host of ‘Hoy Día’ was seen wearing a body with feather details on top and covered her legs with a metallic skirt that showed all this part of her body, plus it has a large opening side.

The presenter complemented the outfit with silver heels and a bracelet of the same color. “Who around here with a desire to get ahead? Was the text that the Puerto Rican added to her video.

The comments of his followers did not wait. Many of them said that he did not look good in this outfit. These are some of the messages that Adamari López left on this occasion: “Pretty !!!! but the skirt doesn’t suit her very much, the top is DIVINE”, “Ugly dress for her so cute”“I really like Adamaris but with this suit she looks terrible”, “Very nice!! But she doesn’t fit him” and “The wardrobe does not fit well” are some of the most prominent words.

Now, Adamari López much more often shows off her outfits and her figure. The host of “Hoy Día” a few days ago was shown in an impressive orange outfit, which she used to attend a gala in Puerto Rico, where she was recognized.

“A magical night, full of a lot of happiness, grateful for the recognition of @sanjuanmodapr and happy to share with so many beautiful and talented people in my land! Thanks to everyone who made this night possible, to my family for being with me at all times and to you for every congratulations and nice little messages you sent me.. My dear @gustavo_arango, thank you for always being part of my team and managing to transform me into different versions of myself with wonderful designs, “said López on this occasion, showing several photographs of the night in which her daughter Alaïa also accompanied her.

