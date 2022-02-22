Adamari López shows off her flat abdomen with a white bikini

Adamari López and Alaïa traveled to Colombia to visit someone very special. It is one of her friends whom the driver considers her “second mother”, according to what she herself explained on her Instagram account.

The Puerto Rican said in a video that she shared that they were very happy to make this trip together, and that she hopes that from now on it will be a tradition for them. “In this new stage of our lives, these trips will be more frequent,” she said.

In addition to visiting her friend, López took the opportunity to check once again the great physical change she has achieved thanks to her discipline because, although Adamari loves desserts and sometimes breaks her diet, she has managed to lose more than 30 pounds.

Thanks to this, she now feels very confident with her body and she showed it by showing off her flat abdomen with a tiny white frilly bikini. She finds all the photos and details of her daring look in the video above.

¡Subscribe to our newsletter to receive in your email the latest news from your favorite celebrities!

See also:

Adamari López wiggled to the rhythm of ‘Santo’, by Ozuna and Christina Aguilera

Adamari López shows that she is as strong as Jennifer Lopez with this exercise

ON VIDEO: Adamari López shows off her natural beauty with a sexy swimsuit and no makeup