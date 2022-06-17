Adamari López shows off her impact figure in a swimsuit

Adamari Lopez She is an actress and host who has a long career in which she has managed to make many viewers fall in love, becoming one of the most beloved and recognized presenters, not only for her charisma but also for her impact outfits that she usually wears at all times. .

The native of Puerto Rico constantly teaches us about styling on how to put together the best outfit in the seasonso taking a look at their social networks is always an excellent option that will give us the necessary inspiration to combine the right clothes.



Photo: Instagram @adamarilopez

And if you still don’t have your wardrobe ready to welcome summer, Adamari Lopez showed us what the Swimwear that can not be missing in the suitcase the next seasonbecause the presenter lit up the networks with her last post in which we showed off her statuesque figure when posing with a swimsuit that showed that at 51 years old she looks more sensual and powerful than ever.

Adamari López poses sexier than ever in a swimsuit

To star on the cover of Imagen Miami magazine, Adamari Lopez showed us her most sensual version by posing with a Swimwear ideal to wear next season and not go unnoticed, since it is a white and black piece with a cut out cut in the abdomen area that showed us his abs of steel.

An outfit that was combined with additional garments that cannot be missing in your wardrobe to be the perfect complement to wear a Swimwear very stylish: Adamari added a jacket with sequins and fringes, signed by María Zapata.



Photo: Instagram @adamarilopez

On the other hand, the actress wore high-heeled gladiator sandals and accessories that raised her outfit to the sky, such as Artizan brand jewelry in gold tones that highlight the tone of her skin and a Maki Palmata hat ideal to give it a touch glam up your look.



Photo: Instagram @adamarilopez

The driver posed with other outfits that were stolen to the sighs of her 7 million followers on Instagram, because Adamari Lopez She also wore an all-white swimsuit with a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps, confirming that the color that’s going to rock the summer is this, so a bikini or jumpsuit in this tone will be your best ally to stand out in the coming months.



Photo: Instagram @adamarilopez

