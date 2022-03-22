Adamari López shows that Alaïa Costa is her mini twin in recent photography

Like two drops of water! Adamari López presumed that Alaïa Costa is her mini twin in his most recent photograph shared in stories. The presenter and her daughter went on vacation to the snow and have since documented their entire trip.

Some days ago Tony Costa revealed that little Alaïa would go on a trip with her mother to the snow. As a farewell, she shared a photo in which they are seen embracing and wrote: “I love you daddy’s princess. Enjoy in the snow with mommy. I will miss you”.

Hours later, the presenter confirmed that she was in Colorado with her daughter and published a video in which Alaïa is seen walking in the snow. Since they arrived in the cold mountains of Vail, the actress of “Friends and rivals” has boasted of her little girl’s great talent for skiing and even documented that she met her dear friend Jacky Bracamontes.

Adamari López boasts the great resemblance that her daughter Alaïa Costa has with her

Through her Instagram stories, Adamari López shared a tender photograph in which she appears with Alaïa. In the postcard, the pair is seen very smiling and wearing a lilac sweater with a white turtleneck blouse and a hat of the same tone.

“Happy night my beautiful people. Dinner #twinning with my princess”, he wrote in the publication. Although many of her followers assure that little she looks more like her father, there is no doubt that Alaia Costa is becoming a mini Adamari López.