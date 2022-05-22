Adamari López snubs Toni Costa’s affectionate birthday detail

The actress had an unexpected reaction to the message her ex sent her For: Pauline Flowers MAY. 21. 2022

The birthday celebration of Adamari Lopez It goes a long way and it is that after the tremendous party that Alaïa Costa organized for her, now mother and daughter enjoy a trip to Puerto Rico, from where the party will continue now with the family, which of course has already expressed signs of affection for her, such as the one that also had with the celebrated Toni Costa, to which the actress had an unexpected reaction.

And it is that, the protagonist of soap operas like ‘Amigas y Rivales’ and ‘Locura de amor’ ended up snubbing the message that the Spanish dancer sent him in full live program.

“I want to take the opportunity to congratulate my daughter’s mother, who is also celebrating her birthday today, congratulations!” Costa broke into the reality show in which she is currently participating.

After the message that millions of people witnessed, Adamari López was questioned on the morning show she hosts, leaving everyone in shock with her indifference, and it is that before the reminder that one of her colleagues made her about the notorious congratulations, the presenter did the unthinkable.

“Did you get the greetings? They greeted you for your birthday,” asked his colleague referring to Toni Costa’s message, to which Adamari López responded subtly but forcefully with a: “Let’s go with our dear chef Oropeza…”.

This month marks a year since Adamari López and Toni Costa confirmed their separation and although both have given some details of their feelings, it has been during the reality show in which he participates where Toni Costa has been sicerated about his feelings for his ex.

The Spanish dancer assured a few days ago that he will always love Adamari López for the love story they lived and for being the mother of his daughter; he also stressed that what he wants most is to see her happy, rebuilding her life.