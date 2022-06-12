Adamari López swallowed thickly when Maripily Rivera called Toni Costa a crybaby, and said that he talks about Ada to gain rating

Talking about The House of the Famous in Today is daily bread. Y Adamari Lopez It is part of the shows section in which the day-to-day of the participants is discussed. In the last conversation with Chiquibaby, Quique Usales and the guest of the day Maripily RiveraThey talked about the emotions that are being experienced there, and about the strategies of each “team”. The model, invited, then took the opportunity to launch a strong dart by saying:

“Like your ex’s crybaby, that the only thing missing is for him to cry and keep talking about Adamari to get a rating on the show“. His words are right now turning the world of entertainment around, also because of the reaction of Adamari. And it is that whether or not she wanted to laugh at this, she hid it as much as she could, because let’s remember that Toni is the father of her daughter, and she is not willing to do anything that could hurt little Alaïa.

Unfortunately, speaking of Toni, he has a sensitive vein, which has already led him to become the laughing stock of the purple room, because on several occasions he has broken down in tears due to some conflicts with Daniela Navarro. They accuse him of crying over the theft of the peanut butter, however they forget that this went further. And Toni Costa could have been expelled from the house, because he unintentionally attacked the reality production team. Since for him it was not possible that any of his companions had the audacity to steal something that is vital for everyone’s diet, especially since at that time there were few culinary pleasures that could satisfy them since they had lost the entire budget, due to to failures in two consecutive tests.

There have been particular events in La Casa de los Famosos that have made the famous choreographer end up shedding tears on the reality show. This has even led him to be harshly judged by Laura Bozzo’s team, who have even made fun of him. It seems that crying is allowed for them, but not for those in the blue room.

Osvaldo Ríos, on the other hand, has already asked Toni to arm himself with armor and not allow malicious comments or actions from the other room to lead him to break that way, so that he doesn’t give them more material against him. Since it seems that the crying of any other seems to be justified, but not that of Alaïa’s father.

On the point that Maripily Rivera addresses, in which she points out that Toni only talks about Adamari López to gain ratings, it must be said that she is not the first to point it out. Myrka Dellanos criticized this fact from Telemundo’s Hot Table. The former host of Primer Impacto said that Toni should no longer talk about Adamari, some believe that it is likely that he is still in love with her, and that for this reason he does not stop remembering her.

Read more about Adamari López here:

Adamari López shows off her figure in a metallic skirt and a tight body with feathers, but the public did not like it too much

Adamari López makes a video to explain why she feels bad

Adamari López puts on an impressive orange outfit and comments rain down on her: “She looks like a porcelain doll”