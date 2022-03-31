Adamari López talks about her experience as a single mother of her daughter Alaïa in tears

Adamari Lopez She is one of the best drivers loved by the Hispanic audience that is why he has been in the spotlight ever since he parted ways with Spanish dancer Toni Costa with whom he procreated his only daughter, Alaïa.

At the same time, in a recent interview with the communicator Sandy ‘La Candela’ Rivera who performed in Puerto Ricothe presenter of the morning “Today” spoke of the sacrifices she had to make for her little girl’s emotional well-being.

Adamari Lopez expressed: “For her (I do) anything, anything to see her well, whatever affects you affects me 100 times more. How to try to build him also on all this step in which we are living so that it affects him as little as possible.

“Make decisions that are thought to keep you emotionally stable, even leaving things that can hurt me or that hurt me. You have to sacrifice a lot and it’s worth itif she is going to be fine and if I am achieving – hopefully I can achieve it – building for her is worth it, “he added.

Adamari López on what it’s like to be a single mom

In addition, the Puerto Rican was honest in tears about becoming a single mother: “No, I didn’t imagine it (being a single mom). I always wanted to have a family and I think I’ve always fought for that, I saw it in my house with my dad and with my mom.”

Adamari López cries when talking about Alaïa.

“My family nucleus was always very nicelike everything there is always its things but it was a very nice family nucleus and that is what I have yearned all the time and thinking that I had already had a stumble and that he had finally found a partner again and had a daughter that he wanted so much because he thought that it was there and that everything was fine, so it did surprise me, “he said.

Just as he pointed out: “Although I fought a lot to maintain that family nucleus, life surprised me in a different way and today we are still a family because we are both going to always be Alaïa’s parentsbut in a different way.”