Adamari López talks about how her bad relationship with Toni Costa affects her daughter Alaïa

Adamari López spoke for the first time about her relationship with Toni Costa now that he made public his romance with the tiktoker, Evelyn Beltránbetter known as “La Bichota”.

In an interview for the YouTube channel, Mollusco TV, the famous Telemundo host acknowledged that her relationship with her ex-husband in recent months has been complicated but despite this, they try to ensure that their differences do not affect their coexistence with their daughter Alaïa.

“It has been something that I wanted to handle with caution, Toni and I have conflictsnormal, of two big people who don’t always agree on things, but that’s not what we take to the girl, and that is not what we discussed in front of the girl, and that is not the example that we want to give the girl”, mentioned the Puerto Rican.

Adamari López and Toni Costa celebrated their daughter Alaïa’s birthday together

Photo: Instagram @holausa

Adamari Lopez is convinced that although the love affair with Tony Costa He has no future, he wants him to be with his daughter, like the family they have been for more than 10 years.

“We can solve our big problems with reason, and we can get angry and we can make mistakes and screw up, the two of us, between the two of us, not with her… And the girl is not to blame for our separation or our mistakes, so you have to handle it with love, because we will continue to be a family, because we are going to continue looking after the well-being of the girl”, he sentenced.

Adamari López and Toni Costa never argue in front of their daughter Alaïa

The charismatic television host, who has become one of the Spanish-speaking figures with the greatest presence in the United States, revealed that in her eagerness to take care of her only daughter, she and Toni never argues in front of her because they don’t want her to grow up in a violent environment.

“Even though we do not agree on many things, which today we do not agree ontoday we can fight over a lot of things Toni and I, but in front of the girl we are going to be her parents and we are going to be in harmony, even if we tear our hair out … “, he joked.

Adamari López and Toni Costa announced their breakup in May of last year

Photo: Photo: Instagram @holausa

Adamari López and Toni Costa announced their breakup in May of last year, after 10 years of marriage. Since then, her followers have witnessed the good relationship they maintain for the sake of their daughter, in fact A few days ago the three traveled to the beaches of Cancun, in Mexico, to celebrate Alaïa’s birthday.