Adamari López talks about how her life changed after losing more than 15 kilos of weight

Adamari Lopez has become one of the most beloved Spanish-speaking television personalities and in the last year, after announcing her separation with Tony Costa, He has surprised the world with his weight loss based on a strict diet and exercise.

For the Telemundo host, having changed her habits changed her life, then now she can do many of the physical activities with her daughter Alaïa, something that a few years ago was impossible for him due to being overweight.

“My biggest inspiration for all of this was obviously my daughter. I want to continue having time to spend with her, to enjoy with her,” she explained in an interview for People en Español.

Adamari López and her daughter Alaïa

Photo: Instagram @adamarilopez

“I wanted my daughter to always see an example in me and I wanted to do the activities that she does. Right now I have to go to taekwondo. We’ve signed up to run, ride bikes, play soccer,” she added.

Adamari López was always clear that her goal was to achieve a better quality of life in order to see her daughter grow up, becoming an inspiration for her.

What caused the weight gain in Adamari López?

With the honesty that characterizes her, Adamari López was honest and recalled that she began to gain weight after she was diagnosed with cancer 17 years ago.

“Part of what affected me within the disease… I don’t know if it was carelessness or the medications…That part where I liked the way I looked…those things started to change. It was things like they went out of focus and affected me“, he explained.

Adamari López has lost more than 15 kilos of weight

Photo: Instagram @adamarilopez

Without a doubt, the desire to want to change, to get ahead and be a better version of herself is what helped Adamari López to feel better about her body and recover her health.

Discipline and perseverance have been the key in the life of the Puerto Rican to obtain results. With the help of specialists, she has managed to change her eating habits and with specific routines her body has been transformed, so she hopes to continue maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

“Now it’s not just what I eat but staying at this weight that I like. And if I go back to my old habits I’m going to gain weight again. This is something that will continue for the rest of my life so that I can continue to do well and be an example to my daughter.“, he concluded.

Recommended video: This is a day in the life of Adamari López