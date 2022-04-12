Adamari López tattoos her nipples and shows the process with her followers

In 2004, Adamari Lopez faced one of the most difficult tests of his life after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Although the battle was not easy, after undergoing various treatments and more than 10 surgeries, the presenter beat the disease and today you can enjoy health.

the too actress received the diagnosis that changed her life when she was just 33 years old and today, almost 20 years later, decided tattoo your nipples for restore the appearance that your breasts had before of the radical mastectomy that was practiced on him.

READ: Adamari López cries when talking about her separation with Toni Costa: “I did not imagine being a single mother”

Through their social networks, Adamari He shared a video of the aesthetic session in which he not only completes a part of his physique; but with which she wants to motivate other women who have gone through or are going through the disease.

“You know that many years ago I was cancer patient and that I had one radical mastectomy on my breasts and part of what I’m here to do today is something I’ve been waiting to do for a long time. Perhaps many times I have not shared that part with you,” he assured. Lopez.