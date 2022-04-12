Adamari López tattoos her nipples and shows the process with her followers
Madrid.
In 2004, Adamari Lopez faced one of the most difficult tests of his life after being diagnosed with breast cancer.
Although the battle was not easy, after undergoing various treatments and more than 10 surgeries, the presenter beat the disease and today you can enjoy health.
the too actress received the diagnosis that changed her life when she was just 33 years old and today, almost 20 years later, decided tattoo your nipples for restore the appearance that your breasts had before of the radical mastectomy that was practiced on him.
Through their social networks, Adamari He shared a video of the aesthetic session in which he not only completes a part of his physique; but with which she wants to motivate other women who have gone through or are going through the disease.
“You know that many years ago I was cancer patient and that I had one radical mastectomy on my breasts and part of what I’m here to do today is something I’ve been waiting to do for a long time. Perhaps many times I have not shared that part with you,” he assured. Lopez.
The presenter of the program ‘Hoy Día’ on Telemundo explained that he resorted to this technique to change the image of her breasts: “Having taken off my breasts at the time, I also lost the nipples and Raquel (from the Alquimia Beauty Healing company) is going to be that holy hand that is going to do that job, she is going to do a spectacular job. tattooing the nipples in both breasts”.
Finally, Adamari Lopez He invited women victims of breast cancer to continue fighting for your emotional health and safety.
“If you are a woman who has passed cancerthat you have suffered from this disease and you want to know that you can move on and that you can once again have that flirtatiousness, that sensuality, that high self-esteem and that what I am going to do to myself is something that you can do too”.
makeovers of Adamari Lopez started two years ago, when he changed his lifestyle to a healthier one. The result is obvious, because now she has a much slimmer and more toned figure.