Adamari López taught even tonsils and shone as always | Special: Instagram

The charismatic Puerto Rican presenter, Adamari López, taught even tonsils and shone as always during the seventh edition of the Latin American Music Awards wearing a revealing sheer pastel pink dress.

Adamari Lopez walked the red carpet dressed in a dress by designer Paola Estefania composed of a strapless corset top and a translucent skirt with an extended side slit that she accessorized with discreet Gold Center jewelry and Flor de María sandals.

The 50-year-old driver squandered her incomparable beauty during the great festival of Latin musicshowing off her golden hair in soft waves with a side parting and light makeup that highlighted her smoky eyes, her tanned cheeks and her nude lips.

The former partner of the Spanish dancer, Toni Costa, was one of the most acclaimed presenters during the delivery ceremony of the Latin American Music Awards held on April 21 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

During the long-awaited gala presented by the Hispanic network Telemundo, the artist from Humacao, Puerto Rico, danced on stage with Gregorio Pernía clad in a pearl-colored Grecian gown with a deep V-neckline and extended front slit.

Colombian singer Karol G and Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny were the big winners during the seventh edition of the Latin American Music Awards Hosted by Jacqueline Bracamontes, Rafael Amaya and Cristián de la Fuente.

During the ceremony, tribute was paid to the legendary Mexican performer Lupita D’Alessio with the “Legend” award. as a tribute to his more than 50 years of musical career and received the award from veteran Venezuelan balladeer José Luis Rodríguez.

Adamari López is one of the most acclaimed hosts in the entertainment industry and since her foray into the Hispanic television network Telemundo has captivated the audience with her undeniable talent, her charismatic personality and her unparalleled beauty.

The ex-wife of the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter, Luis Fonsi, is one of the most influential Latin artists in the entertainment world and throughout his extensive career he has starred in countless magazine covers and successful advertising campaigns for well-known brands.