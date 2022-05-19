Adamari López teaches us how to wear the tailored suit with elephant leg pants to look tall

Adamari Lopez conquer social networks with a elegant and colorful tailored suit which proves to us that elephant leg pants are the best bet if we want to look taller, so get inspired by this nice look ideal to go to the office. You’ll be amazed at how good you’ll look in this outfit!

The Puerto Rican recently modeled a executive attire that has stolen our hearts and is that it looks so dazzling that it is proof of the saying that says: ‘The one who yellow she dresses is because she trusts in her beauty’.

This is how Adamari López wears the tailored suit

Through her social networks, the driver shared an album in which she bragged about her flashy outfit, in the images modeled a oversized jacket and deep neckline, together with high rise trousersin addition to wide legs. Her look exemplifies all the do’s by combining pieces to look tall.

This is how Adamari López wears the tailored suit. Photo: Facebook/ Adamari López

How did Adamari López wear the elephant leg pants?

The trick of these jeans on trendis to combine them with XL platforms that are hidden in the lower part of this garment, since this way your legs will look much longer and your firm buttocks. Remember that footwear can vary from boots, stilettos, sandals or whatever you like best.

So now you know, try this fashion style with business suit to conquer the street style in the coming months, would you bet on the elephant foot pants What Adamari Lopez?