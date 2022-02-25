Adamari López thinks for the first time about Toni Costa’s new relationship

Adamari Lopez and Toni Costa They surprised in 2021 by announcing their separation after 11 years together and a daughter in common, whom they called AlaïaHowever, despite this, the driver and the dancer have chosen to have a cordial relationship for the good of the little girl.

Recently, Toni Costa confirmed her new relationship with the Mexican influencer Evelyn Beltranwho recently shared a photo in which they appear toasting their love. “Cheers to all that life has prepared for us”she wrote.

As it was expected, the publication caused surprise among the followers of both the Spanish dancer and his ex, Adamari Lopezmuch loved by the Hispanic audience.

Adamari López, Toni Costa and Alaïa.

What does Adamari López think of Toni Costa’s new relationship?

After a few hours since the romantic publication of Evelyn Beltrán with Toni Costa, Adamari López fI was questioned about it by his. colleague Quique Usales in his program “Today”.

In this regard, the Puerto Rican presenter commented: “Of course, for me this is not a novelty. It seems to me that what you have to do is always wish him a lot of happinessmany good things because everything that one wishes for those around us has repercussions, especially in my case with my daughter, and I what I want is for my daughter to be well“.

Without giving more details, after being asked if she already knew her ex’s new partner, she said: “What I want is for my daughter to be fine and for let’s always be a family within what we can normal, so that’s what matters.