Adamari López: this is the doll inspired by the driver

Puerto Rican actress and television presenter Adamari Lopez has her own doll, in the best style of the popular Barbie figure. The initiative arose from an artist, who wanted to pay tribute to the successful celebrity and the process of how the articulated figure of the Puerto Rican was created was shared in the program “Hoy Día”, which is broadcast by Telemundo and in which Adamari herself participates.

The name of the artist who honored Adamari Lopez is Shirly Cabrera and, to shape the doll of the actress and presenter, Shirly took as a base a figure of the famous Barbie doll (the artist collects these figures). However, she was in charge of erasing the expressions on her face and even changing the color and type of hairstyle of the doll, taking inspiration from the image of the former dancer Toni Costa.

