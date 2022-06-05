Puerto Rican actress and television presenter Adamari Lopez has her own doll, in the best style of the popular Barbie figure. The initiative arose from an artist, who wanted to pay tribute to the successful celebrity and the process of how the articulated figure of the Puerto Rican was created was shared in the program “Hoy Día”, which is broadcast by Telemundo and in which Adamari herself participates.

The name of the artist who honored Adamari Lopez is Shirly Cabrera and, to shape the doll of the actress and presenter, Shirly took as a base a figure of the famous Barbie doll (the artist collects these figures). However, she was in charge of erasing the expressions on her face and even changing the color and type of hairstyle of the doll, taking inspiration from the image of the former dancer Toni Costa.

In addition, the outfit of the doll of Adamari Lopez It was also specially designed by the artist and the look is inspired by the one she wore when she was summoned and participated as a jury for Miss Universe 2021 in Eliat (Israel). It is a dress close to the body with a wide neckline and an opening at the height of her left leg that allowed her to show off in full.

Adamari López: this is the doll inspired by the driver. Source: Instagram @adamarilopez

“I have always admired her and she is truly an inspiring character,” said the artist who decided to make the personalized doll of Adamari Lopez.

The reactions to Adamari López’s doll were not the best

A few days ago, on the program “Hoy Día”, Adamari Lopez received as a gift her own version of an articulated doll made by Shirly Cabrera -who has a collection of dolls and even a whole world for them in her house- and thanked her with great affection. Also, he showed the doll live.

Adamari López: this is the doll inspired by the driver. Source: Terra Production.

Beyond the entire creative process and the dedication and care that Shirly Cabrera put into making the doll in homage to Adamari Lopez, in social networks the comments were merciless towards the final result. And it is that, in honor of the truth, the appearance of the doll was not too consistent with that of the actress and host.

“The doll and Adamari have the same resemblance that Brad Pitt and I have”, “He must have been more inspired, because he really doesn’t look alike at all” and “I love Adamari, but I’m sorry, I can’t find the resemblance anywhere”, were some of the comments and reactions of people on social media to the doll of Adamari Lopez.