Adamari López: Toni Costa and Alaïa’s first father-daughter dance | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

Even though the separation of Adamari López and Toni Costa it happened in the middle of infidelity speculation that both have been responsible for denying, the relationship between the two she is respectful mainly for her daughter, Alaïa, with whom she recently starred in her first dance with her father.

In a nice tradition where both father and daughter wore their best clothes, the Spaniard enjoyed his first dance with her little girl, who was wearing a princess outfit.

“It was a super special dance, I can’t describe it. As if no one around existed, she and I dancing. She hugged me, she has filled my heart with happiness and love, I already want next year to come! ”, He indicated excitedly Tony Costa.

Toni Costa shared her first dance with her daughter (Photo: Toni Costa / Instagram)

ADAMARI LÓPEZ ON THE DANCE OF TONY COSTA AND ALAÏA

For her part, Adamari López did not hesitate to comment on the tender moment that her ex-partner and her daughter starred in, dedicating a message to her daughter on social networks.

“I love you, Alaia. Thank you for bringing so much joy into my life,” she posted in a story..

Adamari López dedicated tender publications to her daughter Alaïa (Photo: Adamari López / Instagram)

“I hope to accompany you on every adventure, celebrate every achievement and hug you in your difficult moments. What an illusion this first father and daughter dance with your daddy”, was another publication of the driver.

Finally, the television presenter demonstrated the good relationship she has with Costa by sharing a photograph where she is seen organizing the minor’s hair, with the message: “Enjoy it a lot and continue creating memories as the family we will always be”.

TONY COSTA SHOWS OFF THE PINK SUIT FOR THE DANCE WITH ALAÏA

For his part, Tony Costa soon showed off the pink suit he used for his first father-daughter dance with Alaïa, which he shared on social networks.

With a video on Instagram, the Zumba instructor used a filter to change from a black jean and polo shirt to the pink suit.