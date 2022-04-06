Adamari López undergoes treatment to combat flaccidity in the abdomen and look radiant
Adamari Lopez She is par excellence the most beloved presenter by the Hispanic audience, which is why each one of her movements gives a lot to talk about.
Recently the Puerto Rican shared through his Instagram Stories the process of a treatment he underwent to combat flaccidity, showing off without makeup and lying on a stretcher.
The host of “Today” showed since her arrival at the clinic: “And today is consent Monday. They brought me a little surprise”labeling the clinic “Miramar – Coral Gables – Doral”.
“Today is consent Monday with my dear Valentina and I see a lot of machines, what are you going to do to me today?“, Adamari López mentioned in another story.
What treatment did Adamari López undergo?
“Today I came with surprises. I tell you that I’m going to give you a body treatment than to help you combat all the flaccidity of the entire stomach area. The results are seen immediately,” said the expert in the field.
And he pointed out: “”the treatment is called body liposonic through a painless, high-intensity ultrasound, it will reduce the area a little closer, we will combat flaccidity, it is recommended to do at least three sessions, I like to do it every two months”.
Here is one of the videos of Adamari López undergoing the body Liposonic: