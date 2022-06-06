Adamari López wears elegant dresses in La noche Vogue

The host was one of those selected to attend La Noche Vogue, an event that took place in Puerto Rico and where she dazzled elegance by wearing a mermaid cut dress with openings and another made of orange tulle, both highlighted her beauty and her charms.

It may interest you: Irina Baeva sighs with a red polka dot swimsuit that highlights her peach

Adamari López is one of the most beautiful women on Mexican television, who today showed us everything that was experienced in the vogue nightall the attendees wore gala dresses, and obviously she could not miss it, so she wore two divine dresses.

The first was a golden mermaid cut embroidered with rhinestones, which had different openings that exposed his marked abdomen and his left leg. A very daring garment with which nothing was left to her imagination, she looked like a queen.

It may interest you: Shakira follows in the footsteps of Princess Diana and shows off a flirtatious dress of revenge

For this dress she decided to wear her hair loose and wavy, while her make-up It was simple, since it only included black eyeliner, white shadows and nude lips. The second dress certainly raised the bar, as it was a pompous orange one.

Which of the upper part was made of satin and with a single sleeve, while the lower part was made of tulle. For this dress if she chose to wear her hair in a low bun. obvious the accessories They could not miss, adding golden earrings with rhinestones.

One night she looked beautiful. So far, these are the only news that the driver She has shared on her social networks, although tomorrow will surely fill us with surprises, especially outfits that highlight her charms and her beauty.

Like these two dresses, especially orange, since it is a color that suits the perfectionhighlights her beautiful green eyes, one of her characteristic attributes, in addition to being a trending color for this spring and the summer that is about to begin.

Adamari López dazzles with elegance in long dresses during La noche Vogue. instagram special



With each of these outfits, she gives her followers ideas to wear on special or even casual occasions, since she has also worn a wide variety of formal setsthe last one was a yellow tailored suit that fit perfectly.

We will keep you posted on any developments that may arise in the coming days or hours, or in this week that is about to begin. Adamari Lopez She looked more than divine with the gala dresses that she showed us today, a very good choice on her part.