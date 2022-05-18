Adamari López’s daughter receives a gift from her stepmother; the actress reacts

Toni Costa detailed what his girlfriend gave little Alaïa For: Valeria ContrerasN. MAY. 17. 2022

Instagram Toni Costa talks about the approach of his girlfriend with his daughter Alaïa

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

Tony Costa He continues to give a lot to talk about and it is that after being honest about his separation from Adamari Lopezthe Spaniard revealed that his girlfriend Evelyn Beltran had a nice detail with his daughter Alaïa, to whom he gave a spectacular gift.

The dancer commented that although he had tried to prevent the meeting between his daughter and her partner from taking place yet, because it was something that he and Adamari López agreed on, it happened when the Mexican model gave her firstborn a bunny.

“Everything came for a bunny that Evelyn gives to Alaïa… Evelyn put that I gave it to her and says: ‘Daddy, thanks.’ So I tell him: ‘Don’t thank me, it’s daddy’s friend who gives it to you. Do you want us to call her so that you can thank her? ”, Toni Costa detailed, who stated that at that moment he knew that it was the right situation for them to meet.

The call between Alaïa’s now stepmother and Adamari López’s daughter took place very naturally and according to Toni Costa with complete normality.

“They spoke as normal, they spoke in English also, he explained to her: ‘Have you touched the little heart inside?’, she said ‘Yes, I love it. Thank you, thank you,’” said the choreographer.

However, what was complicated was Adamari López’s reaction, since during the separation she agreed with her ex-partner that at the time one had a partner and wanted her to live with her daughter, they would go to a child psychologist together.

“The process of letting my daughter know that I had a partner was together with Adamari to go to the child psychologist, that was how we had agreed. But one like a father feels the exact moment to do things with your children and it was like that, it was because of the bunny, I said: ‘This is mine,’ ” she asserted.

Toni Costa indicated that his ex-wife found out from an audio that he sent her after Evelyn Beltrán’s gift to Alaïa, in which she not only apologized to the driver, she also promised her that when she is in that situation she will fully support her.

“When it happened that afternoon, I sent an audio to Adamari because I was traveling and I told him: ‘Look, this has happened, I know we had agreed on something else but the situation has turned out like this. I’m sorry but it happened that way. I wanted to explain it to you so that you would be on the same page with me in case Alaïa tells you something, well, it was like that. She had like expectations that she was like the other. The fact of taking the girl to a child psychologist is like pointing out that event too much and I think it would be quite aggressive to enter her like that. So I tell her: ‘It happened like this, when it happens to you I’m going to be here to support you, I’m going to be here to even be with our daughter and explain it to her,’” she indicated.