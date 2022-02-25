Adamari López’s particular reaction to Toni Costa’s new relationship

Actress and television presenter Adamari Lopez The 50-year-old separated from the Spanish dancer Toni Costa in May 2021 after 10 years of relationship and a common daughter named Alaia. Although she talked about going to family therapy to put things on track, the reconciliation never happened.

Adamari Lopez. Source: Terra archive

Now time has passed and everyone is on a new path. For some time there have been rumors of a courtship between the influencer Evelyn Beltran and Toni Costa but yesterday they decided to whitewash the romance, for his part the dancer confirmed it in an interview he gave for the press and she did it on networks.

Related news

The truth is Evelyn Beltran published last night in her instagram stories before her more than 100 thousand followers from all latitudes a photo of the two of them toasting their love in a restaurant and since their faces are not visible, she mentioned Tony Costa along with an emotional message.

Evelyn’s story whitewashing the relationship. Source: instagram @evelynbeltranoficial

“Cheers to all that life has in store for us,” he wrote. Evelyn Beltran and also published other postcards of the romantic dinner, such as the menu and the car trip that both had. As soon as the broadcast of the Hoy program began, which is hosted by Adamari López, the actress was questioned by her fellow students.

“I want to know how you took this news, if you already knew,” his partner Quique Usales told him and Adamari Lopez He immediately reacted: “Of course, for me this is nothing new. It seems to me that what we have to do is always wish him a lot of happiness, many good things because everything that one wishes to those around us has repercussions, especially in my case with my daughter, and what I want is for my daughter to be well”.

Adamari Lopez. Source: Terra archive

“What I want is for my daughter to be fine and for us to always be a family within what we can normally, so that’s what matters,” he concluded. Adamari Lopez and made it clear before the cameras and millions of fans that they are a united and mature family that respects each other beyond everything.