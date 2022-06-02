Entertainment

Adamari López’s white suit ideal for highlighting curves

Photo of James James17 mins ago
0 15 2 minutes read

In addition to being one of the actresses with the longest career in the medium, Adamari Lopez She is very loved and followed by the public. The also host is always giving something to talk about, from her personal life to her incredible looks like her now, that she was seen to look splendid with this White suit that highlights your curves.

Adamari López enjoys her changes of looks

Due to the great physical changes she has had, the Puerto Rican has been attracting much more attention in recent times. It is logical, she has achieved an admirable body, and not only because of the physical aesthetics, but because she sees herself much better since she changed several habits of her life.

Source link

Photo of James James17 mins ago
0 15 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Aneliz and Ángela Aguilar: the song by Los Tucanes de Tijuana danced by the daughters of Pepe Aguilar | Celebs from Mexico | nnda-nnlt | SHOWS

6 mins ago

Ephemeris: Margot Robbie turns 32; thanks to these roles she got world fame

8 mins ago

Kourtney Kardashian and Gwyneth Paltrow team up for wellness collaboration

9 mins ago

La Nación / Bad Bunny does not like being compared to Michael Jackson

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button