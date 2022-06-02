Adamari López’s white suit ideal for highlighting curves

In addition to being one of the actresses with the longest career in the medium, Adamari Lopez She is very loved and followed by the public. The also host is always giving something to talk about, from her personal life to her incredible looks like her now, that she was seen to look splendid with this White suit that highlights your curves.

Adamari López enjoys her changes of looks

Due to the great physical changes she has had, the Puerto Rican has been attracting much more attention in recent times. It is logical, she has achieved an admirable body, and not only because of the physical aesthetics, but because she sees herself much better since she changed several habits of her life.

While it is clear that she has lost a couple of kilos and continues with her exercise routine, she now really enjoys wearing new clothes that are ideal for highlighting her curves. Without a doubt, the great change has been on the outside and also on the inside to be well in all aspects of his life.

On this occasion, as is his custom, he used his social networks to show off an incredible outfit such as the white suit, which he wore on the program he hosts on Telemundo.

White suit: A model to copy and highlight curves

That’s right, the host of “Today” did not hesitate to show off her curves within a White suit two-piece, which seems like an ideal dress for a spring morning and perfect for those who are over 40 years old.

Beyond the fact that every day she takes advantage of going to her program and wearing different outfits, this time she chose simple clothes but that made her look very elegant or rather very sexy, since she accompanied it with heels and accessories such as a silver belt .

It is a suit that can be taken into account for many occasions, because in addition to being stylish, it is ideal for being comfortable. Without a doubt, at least Adamari Lopezthis type of clothing favors her because it highlights the figure and together with the belt, it helped her to highlight the waist and hips.

Meanwhile, in the upper part it was seen that she had a ring to join the garment with her neck. One more time, Adamari Lopez teaches how to dress in a simple way to highlight curves and do it in turn, in a very fresh way.

And you, do you dare to use a White suit What Adamari to show off your curves?

