Adame on Ortiz’s internship in America: “He jumped us all”

The dismissal from Santiago Solari of America has given something to talk about and not only because of the terrible Clausura 2022 that it had, but also because of the decision of the capital complex to put Fernando Ortiz as an interim technician. Things in Coapa are very tense and they are looking, at all costs, for a victory on Saturday against Monterrey to calm the waters.

However the Americanism continues to experience difficult times and another episode occurred recently, when Gilberto Adame (assistant to Solari and Piojo Herrera) pointed out on Fox Sports that it was never an option to stay as interim.

“Yesterday (March 2) when the dismissal of Santiago was raised, the Contact went with Diego Ramirez (Director of Sports Development). told me about the situation, the instruction and that he was not going to be part of the coaching staff. He told me that It was an instruction from the high command and that he was making it arrive as is. She had the illusion, she felt that it could happen (take the technical direction), I think I did not do enough in these five years“.

On the other hand, Adam assured what even if he had had to be the holder of the interim, he would have left Coapasince he was sure that his cycle in America had concluded after five years in the institution.

“i quit, it was time to refresh their faces in the dressing room, I think it was the healthiest thing. I don’t know if it was the trigger, I knew that it was time to step aside. If there was an internship I would step aside finishing; my message was to lead.

This he said about Fernando Ortiz

What caught my attention the most was when he spoke about the choice from Ferdinand Ortiz to be the interim. adame He pointed out that he was struck by the fact that he was chosensince he has only been directing in Coapa for a few months.

“Nyou jump to everythings (Fernando Ortiz’s interim), is a situation what It’s not up to me to judge her because I don’t know what arguments they had for drink this decision. He knows what America is, he wore the shirt, it will surely do well, I send him good vibes.”