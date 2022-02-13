Adani and Juventus, never ending story but now change version

The one between Lele Adani and the Juventus it looks like a never-ending story. It is no mystery that there is no feeling between the former defender and Massimiliano Allegri. There are countless circumstances in which the judgments on the Bianconeri’s game were lashing, not to mention the sensational clash of the spring of 2019, when the coach and the columnist, at the time at Sky, literally came to loggerheads. But now the version of Adani on the Juventus seems to have changed.

Adani promotes Allegri and Vlahovic’s Juve

These are the words of Adani during the last live stream on Bobo Tv on Twitch: “Col Sassuolo Vlahovic invented a goal. The truth is that he thinks about scoring every second of his life, in that moment he decided that the ball had to go there. He deserves all the enthusiasm there is in the stadium. There Juve he could have scored four goals, now it’s a team that produces, has references, the players want to play together. When Cuadrado went behind, the Juve climbed with outsiders and squeezed with Dybala and Morata: now it’s a super team “.

Juventus, fourth place is not enough for Adani

In short, the comeback Champions it may be too little for the investments the company made in January. Adani he says it clearly: the Juve he can and must fight for the Scudetto. “Now everyone says that fourth place is too little. Well, we said it before: if you say it later it’s useless. There Juventus must go get theInter. Can also win a Bergamoeven if the Goddess it can exalt itself in difficulties and amaze, by its nature. But the prediction is now in favor of Juventusit’s a game with a real weight “.

Is Juve from the Scudetto? The fans believe it

The change of judgment of Adani, once in a while, he finds supporters of the Juventus. But there are those who observe: “Now it is for the Scudetto, they said so: until a few days ago for Cassano there Juve it would not even have come fourth ”. Alex writes: “The only way to win the Scudetto is to win them all, so … let’s win them all”. Andreina agrees: “The litmus test is a Bergamo, if we pass it we can recover ”. Max keeps his feet on the ground: “At the moment we are virtually fifth, let’s talk about it in a month”.

CLICK HERE TO SEE ALL THE SERIES A MATCHES OF THE JUVENTUS LIVE

SPORTEVAI