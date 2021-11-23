Sports

Adani: “Great match for Inter. Inzaghi’s changes? Legal doubts “

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee
0 14 1 minute read

In the usual football lounge of the BoboTV, Daniele Adani he spoke in depth about the San Siro match between Inter and Napoli which saw the Nerazzurri win 3-2 with the guests’ attempt to comeback after a match conducted very well by the Italian champions. “There has been a lot of discussion about the substitutions made by Inzaghi at the end of the race and in my opinion it is legitimate to wonder if they were the right changes. Had the draw arrived, the coach would have criticized for defensive substitutions. But Inter were good for the order they had and above all for the organization in the possession phase – underlined the former defender -. The third goal was significant, with Correa running the ball at the foot and Lautaro’s jab. In my opinion, the growth of Inter can come from playing this type of game for several minutes. This is why I say it was one great match by the Italian champions. They hadn’t won with a big one yet and they picked the best night to do it. But they have never been out of the Scudetto speech, it was Milan and Napoli who had incredible rhythms “.

Then again on the alternatives from the bench. “Dumfries can do them 20 minutes at a good pace, Vidal also – explained Adani -. Inter scores at the start, but then they are the strongest in the head, so Napoli loses courage: thanks to the Nerazzurri, otherwise Spalletti’s team will not suffer alone. “

November 23, 2021

