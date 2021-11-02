Sports

Adani: “Milan plays like God. And Pioli’s work reminds me of Bayern Munich’s Guardiola”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read

Lele Adani fills AC Milan with praise Stefano Pioli. This is the thought of the former defender at the BoboTv: “It’s not the amazement of a match, they are confirmations. When Milan attacked they often played 3-1-1-5, with Kessie between the two central defenders. It’s something I saw for the first time at Bayern Monaco di Guardiola, with the outsiders who get up or concentrate: Leao plays the attacking midfielder, Calabria enters the field as a mezzala. This idea takes away references and Milan plays like God. Yesterday they did it against a coach who hadn’t lost in 47 games at home. I think of Guardiola because he is the example, he has opened everyone’s eyes. Depending on availability, positional games are created to surprise. The full-backs on the pitch were invented by Guardiola. Inside this philosophy there are Nagelsmann, Rose … Nobody is Steve Jobs, but football evolves and movements inspire. Those who don’t evolve remain alone. “

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Inter-Nandez: Agoumé and Nainggolan in Cagliari in a maxi exchange?

July 16, 2021

“Insigne on the bench for internal discussions and situations to manage”

1 day ago

Juve, Del Piero: “Worrying situation, difficult to recover”

1 day ago

Roma-Milan, Rossoneri surprise: Pioli changes

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button