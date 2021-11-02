Adani: “Milan plays like God. And Pioli’s work reminds me of Bayern Munich’s Guardiola”

Lele Adani fills AC Milan with praise Stefano Pioli. This is the thought of the former defender at the BoboTv: “It’s not the amazement of a match, they are confirmations. When Milan attacked they often played 3-1-1-5, with Kessie between the two central defenders. It’s something I saw for the first time at Bayern Monaco di Guardiola, with the outsiders who get up or concentrate: Leao plays the attacking midfielder, Calabria enters the field as a mezzala. This idea takes away references and Milan plays like God. Yesterday they did it against a coach who hadn’t lost in 47 games at home. I think of Guardiola because he is the example, he has opened everyone’s eyes. Depending on availability, positional games are created to surprise. The full-backs on the pitch were invented by Guardiola. Inside this philosophy there are Nagelsmann, Rose … Nobody is Steve Jobs, but football evolves and movements inspire. Those who don’t evolve remain alone. “