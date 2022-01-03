Sports

Adani without beard after 10 years: the moving promise to his missing mother

Moving letter dedicated by Daniele Adani to his mother, 10 years after her death. The former footballer posted a photo of his beardless face on Instagram, explaining the reason for this choice with poignant words: “Ten years ago, I made you a promise, it was January 2, 2012, you were in that bed that morning . You hadn’t spoken for weeks, but your eyes still said a lot. In reality they said everything. We had spent the last Christmas together, I knew you only had a few hours. You were ready to give your last gesture of love. “A gasp, a movement. Your arm rising, your hand resting on my smooth, clean cheek. You stroke it three times. From your lip I read: “my Dani, my Dani, my Dani”. Then, tired, you go back to rest. Sleep. You would have done it forever.

“At that moment I made you a promise, our secret pact: no one would caress my face for the next ten years: my beard would isolate, preserve, protect your last touch of love. Today I confess to everyone ours pact, I discover my face, exactly ten years later. This was not enough to lessen the pain I felt and feel every day. It is not possible to fill your lack, but thanks to love I can feel you inside every moment and find you in all things. I can talk to you always, every day, but today I just wanted to tell you one thing: Promise kept Mami. “

Source link

