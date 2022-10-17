Adaptation of the “Little Secrets” series in development at Peacock

Peacock has officially announced that a series adaptation of Little Secrets, a crime novel by Jennifer Hillier, is in preparation on the streaming platform. The series will be produced under an agreement between Peacock, HopeTown Entertainment and NBCUniversal.

First published April 2020, Jennifer Hillier’s Little Secrets tells the story of Marin, a woman whose life and marriage slowly crumble after the mysterious disappearance of her son, Sebastian. With the FBI and the police doing little to help find her son, a desperate Marin hires a private detective to try to find her son, but instead discovers that her husband, Derek, is having an affair with a girl. young woman named Kenzie. . Enraged, Marin hatches a revenge plot against her husband’s mistress. “She lost her son; nor is she about to lose her husband,” the official summary of the book states. “Kenzie is an enemy with a face, which means it’s a problem Marin can solve. Permanently.”

In the two years since its publication, Hillier’s novel has become a national bestseller, with Reviews of Kirkus describing it as “a delightfully twisty psychological thriller”.

Behind “Little Secrets”, available soon on Peacock

According to Deadline, Peacock’s series adaptation of Little Secrets was first picked up as part of an overall deal NBCUniversal struck with Tish Cyrus, Miley Cyrus’ mother, in December 2021. The deal details a first TV deal between Cyrus’ HopeTown Entertainment and NBCUniversal, the studio behind Peacock. The deal would also include Kentucky firean upcoming Courtney Hoffman drama, and Loveran animated comedy loosely based on the life of the Cyrus family.

With Little Secrets just entering development, no casting information for the series has yet been released, but Melissa Scrivner Love (FBI: Most Wanted) has been confirmed as a writer for the series adaptation. Tish Cyrus and Dannah Axelrod will serve as producers for Little Secrets under the banner of HopeTown Entertainment.

Peacock’s serial adaptation of Little Secrets does not yet have a release date, but the series will eventually be available on the streaming platform. More information about the series will likely become available as production continues.