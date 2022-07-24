adaptations

It is very strange, if you think about it, that the stories that are passed from generation to generation to be read, enjoyed and adapted again and again are so often love stories. They will say that love does not go out of style, that it is eternal and timeless: but there is almost nothing more temporary than love. What is meant by love at one time and in one place is nothing like what is meant by love in another. But it is enough with some codes, with some key words so that we can superimpose our ways of loving on any story, and that is what those love stories that end up being called classics and becoming containers for each era to deposit their desires and anxieties are all about.

I thought about this looking Persuasionthe latest and highly criticized adaptation of Jane Austen starring Dakota Johnson, but I usually think about it too when looking at the pride and prejudice by Keira Knightley that people in general do like. Ultimately, an adaptation may be that: translating a story into a language such that people from another time can feel for it the agitation and emotion that those from another time felt for the original work. As a child I was an obsessive reader of Jane Austen and I remember always being disappointed in the endings: things end well, but Austen made an effort to explain that the protagonist did not fall in love with charm and irony (in fact, in novels of Austen there is always a false candidate who is more charming than the one who wins in the end, a beautiful and gallant chanteuse who turns out to be, well, that’s it) but from the integrity of character, the moral height and the nobility that was expressed so much in the actions as in the range (no protagonist, ever, ends up with a poor). Keira Knightley’s Elizabeth Bennett falls in love, as in the romantic comedies of the 90s and the early 2000s, with the back and forth canchero with her Darcy: they start off sparking and end up setting themselves on fire. It would be much more difficult to show that she falls in love, as Austen emphasizes in the book, than what surprises and seduces Lizzy is the way in which Darcy helps her family save their honor without having to do it or expect anything from her. change; it is quite difficult for a contemporary viewer to get excited about something like that. And yet, perhaps the richest and most intense part of the experience of reading Jane Austen is that, not reading a love story like the one one would like to live, but being transported to feelings that we are no longer configured to experience, approaching subjectivities that can no longer be ours and understand how those people, with such different values, tried to share life; inhabit the world of a heroine who is smart and sensitive but doesn’t think honor is foolish, who takes virtue and noble titles seriously and who thinks critically about the role of women in her world but a bit like we must think about ours, with blind spots that only our daughters will understand.

There is little of that in Austen’s adaptations of the 1990s and 2000s, which are generally attempts at nora ephron with petticoats; that of emma thompson Y ang lee of sanity and feelings is, from my humble position, the only one who makes the effort to go to Austen instead of bringing Austen to us, and the result is a film with a very singular tone, as if made in muted colors, without shrillness or complacency for the public (and that preserves, better than any other, the disappointing ending that gave me so much neurotic enjoyment as a girl). But the Persuasion Netflix indicates that we are, perhaps, facing a new era of adaptations, which are no longer even content with turning these courteous tales of marriage into ardent love affairs; they can’t even stand their heroines anymore. They need the characters to have the level of self-awareness, critical distance from their time and even almost therapy of a 21st century urban girl. It does not occur to them that one can be interested in the mind and heart of a person who is not that; as if to be interested in a story from my grandmother’s youth I had to understand that, in the background, my grandmother is just like me, she talks to the camera like Fleabag and thinks like a tweeter. It is as if we cannot really understand or admire any form of sensitivity and intelligence that is not exactly our own.

It bothers me Persuasion for that reason, not because I am interested in the fidelity of anything or anything. Adapting a work is always choosing which story one is going to tell, and no choice is in itself more valid than any other, just as choosing to write a story about a farmer or a princess of Monaco is neither more nor less valuable in principle. But my feeling is that to the question of “what can interest us in a novel by Jane Austen today”, the answer of Persuasion it is “telling a world where no one works, women do not have sex and everyone is dedicated to banality without having to take responsibility for why”; it’s arbitrary that Dakota Johnson’s Anne can drink wine from the spout in her room but she can’t occupy her time with anything useful or have sex before marriage, really. It’s arbitrary that her sister talks like an Instagram cheta, that everyone talks like Instagram people but wear those dresses and live in palaces. Everything in fiction can be a bit arbitrary, but the question is why someone chooses to tell us about these arbitrariness and not others.. cluelessmy other favorite Austen adaptation from the 90s, decides that the important thing about emma It’s not princess dresses or arranged marriages, but the story of a frivolous girl fascinated with her own charm who at some point has to start keeping track of the rest of the world and her own heart: that’s the kind of thing that Not old fashioned. the feeling with Persuasion is that we are embarrassed to do gossip Girl in a world tinged with supposedly liberalism and then we change the era and put some implausible narratives of diversity, but deep down we believe that nothing interests the audience more than a bunch of boring girls with no sensibilities, prospects or basically reasons to live ; it’s as if they don’t want to mess with the difficulties of being a woman now, but neither do they want to mess with those of being a woman yesterday, that they state them, but they don’t seem to understand them.

I think this inconsequential movie made me uncomfortable because it made me feel like I was in some kind of neoconservative dystopia, a world without the problems of sex and desire that we live with today but also without the problems of living without freedom for sex and desire like before. ; a world in which we are unashamedly interested in the lives of people who do nothing, because of their little problems, basically like telling the lives of influencers but taking them seriously, as if we believed that the truth of the meaning of existence and love is in those little videos that they show us, as if the fact that Kim Kardashian every so often makes a good joke on camera would make her something more valuable and less decadent. Foster Wallace had written it, in his essay on television: the trap of television is that it can be ironic about itself and thus make you feel that it is not ridiculous and banal, that it is above that, that us we are above that. Jane Austen laughed in the novels of the absurdity of her lives that she portrayed, much more in her indirect speech (the literary device that made her most famous) than in the mouth of her characters; probably what this film lacks is that, indirect speech and true awareness of the ridiculous. In other words: unlike the Persuasion of 2022, Jane Austen knew that she was above nothing; she would not know how better to describe the mark of her greatness, the subtlety of her social criticism.

TT